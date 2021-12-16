Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.87. The stock had a trading volume of 333,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

