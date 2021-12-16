Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $265.89. 24,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.86. The company has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

