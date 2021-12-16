Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,247. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $170.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

