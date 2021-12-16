Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 482,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

