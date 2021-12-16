Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. 115,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,866. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

