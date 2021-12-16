Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 146,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,043. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

