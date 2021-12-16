Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

IWO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,033. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $302.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

