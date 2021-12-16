Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.93. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 6,155 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
