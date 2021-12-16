Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.84. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 73,742 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DR. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 246.32%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

