MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 99.9% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 99.9% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $6,989.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

