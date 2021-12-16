Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

MRK stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

