Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.