Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.
In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
