Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $331.90

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $331.90 and last traded at $318.58, with a volume of 24663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.55.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 353.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

