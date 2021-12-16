Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 50.4% in November

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

