MetaHash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $941,829.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $941,829.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,137,433,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,967,570,626 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

