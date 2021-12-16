Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MLLUY remained flat at $$4.94 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

