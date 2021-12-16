Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MLLUY remained flat at $$4.94 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.