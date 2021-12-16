Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

