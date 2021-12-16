Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $44.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $44.00 target price from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of MEOH traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 105.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

