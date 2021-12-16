MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.82. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. MetLife has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

