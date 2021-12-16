Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.36 ($11.64).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.38 and a 200-day moving average of €11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.