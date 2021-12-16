Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.50 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €11.50 ($12.92) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.36 ($11.64).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.