MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 72.9% in November

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MIN remained flat at $$3.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,299. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

