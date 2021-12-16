MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.