MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $440,636.88 and $17.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002533 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,745,636 coins and its circulating supply is 161,443,708 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.