MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $777,310.83 and approximately $97.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001580 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056795 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00560736 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

