Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 27.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $234,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

