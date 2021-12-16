Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

