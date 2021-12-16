Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0035

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.37 million and $5,772.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00215100 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00135635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00571409 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,179,428,728 coins and its circulating supply is 4,974,219,161 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

