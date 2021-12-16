MintMe.com Coin Price Up 6.8% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $4,873.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.53 or 0.08415471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00318048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.08 or 0.00920711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00074934 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00403806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00261435 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.