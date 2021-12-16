Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 47,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

