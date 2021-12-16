Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 47,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

