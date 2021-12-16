Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $30,035.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for $131.95 or 0.00275772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.02 or 0.08320383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.19 or 1.00084942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 94,833 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

