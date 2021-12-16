Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $393.96 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $120,031.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $393.96 or 0.00823373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.02 or 0.08320383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.19 or 1.00084942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 49,267 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

