Mirrored Twitter Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,880.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $47,880.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for $46.54 or 0.00097825 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 273,158 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

