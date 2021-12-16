Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post $70.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $145.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $86.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.69 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $66.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

