Mission Advancement (OTCMKTS:MACCU) Trading Up 0.2%

Mission Advancement Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACCU) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 101,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.