Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

Shares of PH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.14. 827,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,393. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

