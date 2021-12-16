Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.16.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.95. 574,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,046,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

