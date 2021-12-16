Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

