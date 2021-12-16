Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 733 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

