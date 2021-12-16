Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Short Interest Up 57.9% in November

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

MOBQ stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083. Mobiquity Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.