MOGU (MOGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 23rd.

MOGU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 358,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get MOGU alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.