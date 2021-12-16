MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $91.82 million and $1.39 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 22,909% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

