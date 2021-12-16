Monavale Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,901.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $119,901.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $862.36 or 0.01771972 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00318048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,012 coins and its circulating supply is 9,078 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

