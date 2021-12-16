Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.69

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 422043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

