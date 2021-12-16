Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 7,107 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

