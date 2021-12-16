Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 27,716 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $$53.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,864. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

