Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 38,362 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,972. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

