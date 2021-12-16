Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 147,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. The stock has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.