Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.