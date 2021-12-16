Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.36 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,882. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock valued at $891,513,299. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.